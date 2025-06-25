North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted for assault and criminal damage

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted man from Harrogate.

Darren Beeforth, 34, from Harrogate, is wanted for assault and criminal damage.

He also has links to Keighley.

If you have seen Darren Beefort or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250098406 when providing any details.