North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted for assault

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man from Harrogate who is wanted for a number of assaults.

Russell Shaw, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with three assaults.

He spends time in Harrogate, particularly the Bilton area, but also has links to Leeds and Somerset – so he may be travelling around.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Shaw, you should call 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250134996 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.