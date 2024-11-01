North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find bike stolen from outside property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a bicycle that was stolen from outside a property in Harrogate.

The red Trek bicycle was stolen at around midnight on Tuesday (October 29) from outside a house in the Jennyfields area.

The bicycle also has a grey child’s seat attached to the back and a black wired basket on the front.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information from anyone who knows the location of this bicycle now, and information about anyone involved in the theft.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Michelle Telford.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240197943 when providing any details regarding the incident.