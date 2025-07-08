North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find woman with distinctive face tattoo following Harrogate shop frauds

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jul 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a woman with a distinctive face tattoo that has been targeting shops in Harrogate.

The incidents happened at around 3pm on June 16 when a woman used deception to obtain high-value items at shops in James Street.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the female suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She is described as white, in her 40s, around 5ft 3inch tall, with black hair.

The police have launched an appeal to find a woman with a distinctive face tattoo that has been targeting shops on James Street in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police have launched an appeal to find a woman with a distinctive face tattoo that has been targeting shops on James Street in Harrogate

“She has a distinctive face tattoo, above the arch of her eyebrow towards the side of her forehead, of two intertwined hearts, with one poking out from behind the other in a faded black colour.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Kyle McBride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250109176 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice