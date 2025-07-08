North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find woman with distinctive face tattoo following Harrogate shop frauds
The incidents happened at around 3pm on June 16 when a woman used deception to obtain high-value items at shops in James Street.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the female suspect.
"She is described as white, in her 40s, around 5ft 3inch tall, with black hair.
“She has a distinctive face tattoo, above the arch of her eyebrow towards the side of her forehead, of two intertwined hearts, with one poking out from behind the other in a faded black colour.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Kyle McBride.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250109176 when providing any details regarding the incident.