North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find wanted man who could be in Harrogate or Durham
Callum James Andrew Charlton, 27, of no fixed address, is currently wanted by police for breaching his bail conditions in relation to an assault investigation.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’ve carried out a number of enquiries to find him and we are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of him.”
He has connections with Harrogate and Durham.
If you have any information, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240226836 when providing any details regarding the incident.