North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find wanted man who could be in Harrogate, Knaresborough or Barnsley

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a wanted man who could be in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Barnsley.

Thomas Richard Lancaster, 54, is wanted in connection with harassment and making threats.

Despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.

If you see him, or know where he is, you should contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency.

If you have any information, you should call 101 or 999 with an immediate sighting of him.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240207417 when providing any details.