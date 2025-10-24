North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find wanted man following assault at pub in Harrogate district
Adam William Snowdon, 34, is wanted in connection with a violent incident at a pub in Marton cum Grafton at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 8.
The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was attacked in the toilets of the pub.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing in the effort to locate Snowdon.
“It is believed he is still in the Harrogate area, possibly in one of the villages on the outskirts of the town.”
If you see Snowdon, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250191032 when providing any details regarding the incident.