North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Triumph motorbike stolen from property in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The silver Triumph Sprint 1050, with registration YX60 XVS, was stolen from Appleshaw Close in the early hours of Sunday, April 21.

If you have seen the bike since or know where it is now, you should email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and select extension 31223 and ask for PC Irvine.

The police have launched an appeal to find a Triumph motorbike that was stolen from a property in Knaresborough

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.