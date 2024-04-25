North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Triumph motorbike stolen from property in Knaresborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The silver Triumph Sprint 1050, with registration YX60 XVS, was stolen from Appleshaw Close in the early hours of Sunday, April 21.
If you have seen the bike since or know where it is now, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and select extension 31223 and ask for PC Irvine.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240069358 when providing any details regarding the incident.