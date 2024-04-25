North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Triumph motorbike stolen from property in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Knaresborough at the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
The silver Triumph Sprint 1050, with registration YX60 XVS, was stolen from Appleshaw Close in the early hours of Sunday, April 21.

If you have seen the bike since or know where it is now, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and select extension 31223 and ask for PC Irvine.

The police have launched an appeal to find a Triumph motorbike that was stolen from a property in KnaresboroughThe police have launched an appeal to find a Triumph motorbike that was stolen from a property in Knaresborough
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240069358 when providing any details regarding the incident.