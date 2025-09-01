North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Pontefract man wanted for theft in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a man wanted for a theft in Knaresborough.

Christopher Wheeldon, aged 42, from Pontefract, is wanted by police in connection with a theft in Knaresborough.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We're searching for him and appealing for information or sightings.”

If you have seen Christopher or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250156044 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.