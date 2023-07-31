North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find motorcycle stolen from garage in Ripon

The incident happened on Oak Road overnight between the evening of Saturday 29 and the morning of Sunday 30 July.

The suspect(s) forced entry to the garage by snapping the padlock off and breaking the door fastenings.

Once inside, a Black Honda VFR Cross-Runner 800 motorcyle was taken, with registration WN62 XKH.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a property in Ripon

If you see the stolen vehicle, know where it is, or have any information that may assist the police with their investigation, such as CCTV or doorbell footage, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gareth Skelton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.