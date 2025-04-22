North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find man wanted for several offences with links to Harrogate and Ripon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a man with links to Harrogate and Ripon who is wanted in connection with several offences.

Shane Betts, 29, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglary.

Officers believe Betts is likely to be in the Harrogate or Ripon area.

If you know where he is or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should dial 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250063851 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.