North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find man wanted for offences in Harrogate and believed to be in London
Paddy O'Donaghue, 22, is wanted in connection with assault and coercive and controlling behaviour offences in the Harrogate area.
He is also wanted by the court for failing to attend a hearing.
Enquiries so far suggest that O'Donaghue is ‘sofa surfing’ in the Harlow area of London.
He also has links to Essex, in particular Brentwood.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Paddy O'Donaghue or know where we can locate him, please make a report as soon as possible.”
If you know where he is, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250109078 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.