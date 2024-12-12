North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find man from Harrogate wanted for series of driving offences

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information to help find a wanted man from Harrogate.

Ben Patrick Stevenson, 34, is wanted in connection with several offences, including taking a car without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He is from Harrogate but has links to London.

If you see him, or have information about his whereabouts, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, and selecting option one.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should dial 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240147342 when providing any details.