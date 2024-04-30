North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find KTM motorbike stolen from property in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Knaresborough at the weekend.
The motorbike was stolen between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday (April 28) from the Park Lane area.
It is described as a KTM motorbike in orange, with black panelling, and showing a 70 registration plate.
If you have any information, including any CCTV footage capturing the incident, then you should get in touch with the police.
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 28042024-0268 when providing any details regarding the incident.