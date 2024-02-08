North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Honda motorbike stolen from property in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Honda XADV 750 motorbike was stolen from a garage on Stutton Road in Tadcaster between 2.30am and 5.30am on Sunday, February 4.

The motorbike has the registration plate 'G4EOS', has a genuine sheep skin seat cover and a Honda-branded trunk bag.

The vehicle also has unique non-standard coloured graphics decals in the form of a bull on the front area of between the headlights.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.