North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Harrogate man wanted for multiple assaults and stalking offences

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man from Harrogate who is wanted for a number of offences.

Alex Shaw, 25, who also has links to Knaresborough, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults and stalking.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him or know where he is now.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250004511 when providing any details.

