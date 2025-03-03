North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find Harrogate man wanted for multiple assaults and stalking offences

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man from Harrogate who is wanted for a number of offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Shaw, 25, who also has links to Knaresborough, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults and stalking.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him or know where he is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alex Shaw, 25, from Harrogate who also has links to Knaresborough, is wanted by police in connection with a number of assaults and stalking

If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250004511 when providing any details.