North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find golf clubs stolen after car broken into in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was broken into and a set of golf clubs were stolen from inside.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2 at around 5.25am on Chelmsford Road in Harrogate when a black 4x4 vehicle had its rear window smashed.

The suspect left the area along Arthington Avenue on foot with a Black Ping Golf Bag containing fourteen Calloway clubs and a Cobra driver.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, dashcam, private doorbell or other CCTV footage that may have captured the suspect on camera, to get in touch.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a set of golf clubs that were stolen from a car in HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a set of golf clubs that were stolen from a car in Harrogate
Police are also appealing to anyone who may have been approached by someone selling similar items since the incident, to get in contact.

Anyone with any information that could assist North Yorkshire Police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147463 when providing any details.