North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find e-bike stolen from property in Boroughbridge
The bike was stolen from St Helena near Boroughbridge town centre between 11pm on Saturday 15 and 5am on Sunday 16 July.
It is a red and black Ersin mountain bike which has hub motors in both the pedals and rear wheel.
If you see the stolen bike, or know where it is, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and selection option four.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230132029 when providing any details.