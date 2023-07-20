North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find e-bike stolen from property in Boroughbridge

The bike was stolen from St Helena near Boroughbridge town centre between 11pm on Saturday 15 and 5am on Sunday 16 July.

It is a red and black Ersin mountain bike which has hub motors in both the pedals and rear wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see the stolen bike, or know where it is, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and selection option four.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find an e-bike that was stolen from a property in Boroughbridge

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.