North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find e-bike stolen from property in Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police is asking people to keep an eye out for a e-bike that was stolen from Boroughbridge over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read

The bike was stolen from St Helena near Boroughbridge town centre between 11pm on Saturday 15 and 5am on Sunday 16 July.

It is a red and black Ersin mountain bike which has hub motors in both the pedals and rear wheel.

If you see the stolen bike, or know where it is, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and selection option four.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find an e-bike that was stolen from a property in BoroughbridgeNorth Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find an e-bike that was stolen from a property in Boroughbridge
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230132029 when providing any details.