North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find bike stolen during burglary at property in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to keep an eye out for a bicycle that was stolen during a burglary at a property in Harrogate last month.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
The bike was stolen from a property on Hampsthwaite Road in Harrogate on Monday 7 August.
If you have any information or know where it the bike is, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for PC 46 Brendon Frith.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147237 when providing any details.