North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses and information after man bitten by dog in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man was bitten by a dog in Knaresborough.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Mill Lane in Knaresborough at around 9.30pm on Saturday 26 August.
The dog’s owner had four or five dogs of different breeds, which were black and light colours.
He was described as a man in his 50s and was wearing a plaid grey/white jacket.
If you can help the police with their investigation, you are urged to contact them by calling 101 and providing the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230163476.