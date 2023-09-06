North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses and information after man bitten by dog in Knaresborough

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Mill Lane in Knaresborough at around 9.30pm on Saturday 26 August.

The dog’s owner had four or five dogs of different breeds, which were black and light colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was described as a man in his 50s and was wearing a plaid grey/white jacket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...