North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Harrogate takeaway

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a sexual assault that occurred in Harrogate over the weekend.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

The incident happened at a pizza takeaway shop on lower Station Parade in Harrogate at 2.30am on Saturday (29 July) when a woman was approached by a man who offered her money for sex, tried to kiss her and then sexually assaulted her by grabbing her over her clothing.

A man in his forties has been arrested in relation to the allegation of sexual assault and has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Harrogate takeawayPolice have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Harrogate takeaway
Officers would particularly like to speak with two men who were not involved but were in the pizza shop at the time the assault took place.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Michael Crawshaw.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141013 when providing any details.

