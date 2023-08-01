North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Harrogate takeaway

The incident happened at a pizza takeaway shop on lower Station Parade in Harrogate at 2.30am on Saturday (29 July) when a woman was approached by a man who offered her money for sex, tried to kiss her and then sexually assaulted her by grabbing her over her clothing.

A man in his forties has been arrested in relation to the allegation of sexual assault and has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Harrogate takeaway

Officers would particularly like to speak with two men who were not involved but were in the pizza shop at the time the assault took place.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Michael Crawshaw.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.