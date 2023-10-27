North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses after woman racially abused in Harrogate supermarket

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a racial abuse incident at a Harrogate supermarket last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened in Tesco Express on Cambridge Road at around 10am on Thursday, October 19 when a woman was reported as being racially abusive and aggressive towards an Asian woman, who is yet to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6inch, with dark brown shoulder length hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information to help identify the victim of the abuse and to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was racially abused in a Harrogate supermarket

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.