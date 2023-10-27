North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses after woman racially abused in Harrogate supermarket
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Tesco Express on Cambridge Road at around 10am on Thursday, October 19 when a woman was reported as being racially abusive and aggressive towards an Asian woman, who is yet to come forward.
The suspect is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6inch, with dark brown shoulder length hair.
Officers are appealing for information to help identify the victim of the abuse and to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Jacob Higgins.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230198588 when providing any details.