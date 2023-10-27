News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for witnesses after woman racially abused in Harrogate supermarket

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a racial abuse incident at a Harrogate supermarket last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened in Tesco Express on Cambridge Road at around 10am on Thursday, October 19 when a woman was reported as being racially abusive and aggressive towards an Asian woman, who is yet to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6inch, with dark brown shoulder length hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for information to help identify the victim of the abuse and to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Most Popular
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was racially abused in a Harrogate supermarketPolice have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was racially abused in a Harrogate supermarket
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was racially abused in a Harrogate supermarket

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230198588 when providing any details.