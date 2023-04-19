North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following theft of bikes from garage in Ripon

At some point between 6pm on Monday 17 and 2pm on Tuesday 18 April, two mountain bikes were stolen from garage belonging to an address at St Wilfrid’s Close.

One of the bikes that was stolen is an Orange Clockwork Evo in bright blue with a medium frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a hardtail mountain bike with RockShox Recon forks, blue plastic DMR pedals, distinctive handlebars and Shimano hydraulic brakes.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information following the theft of two bikes in Ripon

The second bike is a medium frame Trek Excalibur 7 29er mountain bike in orange.

The forks are RockShox Judy and it is fitted with Shimano hydraulic brakes and shifters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are requesting help from the public to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking any local residents to review any CCTV or video doorbell footage that they have.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Clive Penten.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.