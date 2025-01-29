North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following ‘suspicious incident’ in Ripon
The incident happened at 9.30am on Thursday, January 23 when the victim was followed by a man from Quarrymoor Road.
He then follow them along Dallamires Lane, Princess Royal Road, Grove Lane and Lime Walk.
The man was driving a Peugeot Bipper with registration plate MT60TB.
He got out of the vehicle and followed the victim on the various roads mentioned.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for any information from members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage."
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Gulshan Ditta.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250015575 when providing any details regarding the incident.