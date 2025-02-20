North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following fatal dog attack in Boroughbridge
The incident happened on New Row at around at 2.45pm on February 13 when a brown Lurcher-type dog attacked a Westie-type dog, which has since sadly died from its injuries.
If you witnessed this incident or have any information, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Colin Irvine.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250027933 when providing any details regarding the incident.