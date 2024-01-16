North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following collision on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a collision on a major road in Harrogate over the weekend.

The incident happened on Leeds Road, near Marks and Spencer, on Saturday, January 13, when a red Ford Fiesta car, which had P plates on, hit a grey Kia Rio car, and failed to stop.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.