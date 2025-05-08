North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following burglary at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary overnight at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 7.30pm on Monday 5 and 4.30am on Tuesday 6 May at property on St John's Road.

It involved the home being entered and a handbag being stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about some items – a black Valentino bag and a teddy bear keyring which was attached to a car key which may have been discarded.”

The police are appealing for information after a black Valentino bag and a teddy bear keyring was stolen following a burglary overnight at a property on St John's Road in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Helen James.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250081193 when providing any details regarding the incident.

