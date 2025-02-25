North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following burglary at home in Harrogate
The incident happened between 4pm on Friday 21 and 4am on Saturday 22 February at a property on Woodfield Road.
It involved suspects breaking into the property and searching through belongings.
It's not believed any belongings were taken.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone to come forward if they saw any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area around the time of the incident.
"Also, please come forward if you have any private CCTV footage or doorbell footage which covers this area and may have caught the suspects on the camera.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Dean Barrett.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250032618 when providing any details regarding the incident.