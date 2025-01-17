North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information following break-in at hair salon in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Wednesday (January 15), when a man broken into the Toni & Guy hair salon on Princes Street.
The suspect stole several items including a coffee machine and an iPad.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250009148 when providing any details regarding the incident.