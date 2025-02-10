North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after vehicle damaged in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:34 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a vehicle was damaged in the early hours of the morning in Pateley Bridge.

The incident happened at approximately 12.59am on Sunday (February 9) when damage was caused to a Hyundai vehicle on High Crest.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident which may assist the police, please report it immediately."

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have launched an appeal for information after a vehicle was damaged in the early hours of the morning in Pateley Bridgeplaceholder image
The police have launched an appeal for information after a vehicle was damaged in the early hours of the morning in Pateley Bridge

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250024589 when providing any details regarding the incident.

