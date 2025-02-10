North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after vehicle damaged in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a vehicle was damaged in the early hours of the morning in Pateley Bridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at approximately 12.59am on Sunday (February 9) when damage was caused to a Hyundai vehicle on High Crest.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident which may assist the police, please report it immediately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have launched an appeal for information after a vehicle was damaged in the early hours of the morning in Pateley Bridge

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250024589 when providing any details regarding the incident.