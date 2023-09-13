North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after motorcycle stolen from Harrogate street and found abandoned hours later
The 22-reg black and orange KTM 125 Duke was taken from James Street between 6pm on Saturday 26 and 12.15am on Sunday 27 August.
The motorcycle was then found abandoned on Byron Walk Mews at around 6am on 27 August.
If you have any information which could help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Katie Bell.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230161540 when providing any details.