News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after motorcycle stolen from Harrogate street and found abandoned hours later

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a motorcycle was stolen and then found abandoned in a Harrogate street.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 22-reg black and orange KTM 125 Duke was taken from James Street between 6pm on Saturday 26 and 12.15am on Sunday 27 August.

The motorcycle was then found abandoned on Byron Walk Mews at around 6am on 27 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information which could help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]

The 22-reg motorcycle was taken from a Harrogate street and found abandoned just hours laterThe 22-reg motorcycle was taken from a Harrogate street and found abandoned just hours later
The 22-reg motorcycle was taken from a Harrogate street and found abandoned just hours later
Most Popular

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Katie Bell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230161540 when providing any details.