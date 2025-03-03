North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after motorbike stolen from driveway in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike from a property in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 8pm on Thursday 27 and 3pm on Friday, February 28 when a Honda motorbike was taken whilst parked on a driveway in Burton Leonard.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident which may assist police, please report it immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have launched an appeal for information after a motorbike was stolen from a driveway in Burton Leonard near Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250036761 when providing any details regarding the incident.