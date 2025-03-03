North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after motorbike stolen from driveway in Harrogate district
The incident happened between 8pm on Thursday 27 and 3pm on Friday, February 28 when a Honda motorbike was taken whilst parked on a driveway in Burton Leonard.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident which may assist police, please report it immediately.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250036761 when providing any details regarding the incident.