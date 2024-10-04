North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after house burgled in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a house was burgled in Harrogate last week.

The burglary happened at a property on Church Lane on Wednesday, September 25 between 9.30pm and 10pm.

It is possible that the perpetrators gained access through Rossett Green Lane.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information or CCTV footage that would help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175439 when passing on any details regarding the incident.