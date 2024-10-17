North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after criminal damage caused to property in Harrogate district
The incident happened at a property on Westholme Place in Masham on Tuesday (October 15) between 11am and 1pm when the rear door of a property was damaged.
During the incident, an unknown item, possibly a screwdriver, was used to cause damage to the lock on the door.
If you have any information about the incident which may help the police with their investigation, then you should get in contact by calling 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240188157 when providing any details regarding the incident.