North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after cast iron bench stolen from property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a heavy cast iron bench was stolen from a property in Harrogate last month.

The bench was stolen from a rented property on Ashfield Terrace in the days between Sunday 1 and Monday 20 December.

Due to the weight of the bench, at least two people and a vehicle would have been needed to carry it away from the property.

It is likely that it was taken in the few days leading up to December 20.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone in the area who saw any suspicious activity, including any residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV cameras that may have captured the suspects on camera.

“We’re also asking anyone who may have been offered the bench for sale or has seen it advertised for sale, to get in touch.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 593 McBride.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240232738 when providing any details regarding the incident.