North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after car vandalised in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:18 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was damaged on a street in Tadcaster earlier this week.

The incident happened some time between 3 and 4 November on Wetherby Road, where the suspect(s) have keyed a parked vehicle.

Most Popular

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information that could help our investigation, then please contact us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have launched an investigation after a car was damaged on a street in Tadcasterplaceholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a car was damaged on a street in Tadcaster

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240201899 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice