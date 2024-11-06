North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after car vandalised in Harrogate district
The incident happened some time between 3 and 4 November on Wetherby Road, where the suspect(s) have keyed a parked vehicle.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information that could help our investigation, then please contact us.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240201899 when providing any details regarding the incident.