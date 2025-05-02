North Yorkshire Police launch appeal for information after bracelet stolen from leisure centre in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:22 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a bracelet was stolen from the changing rooms at a leisure centre in Harrogate.

The T-bar flat-link silver Dower & Hall bracelet, with a small charm attached, was stolen from the female changing rooms at the Hydro Leisure Centre between 8.10pm and 9.20pm on Wednesday, 16 April.

The owner had put her belongings in a locker and when she returned, she noticed the bracelet had gone.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for any information regarding the bracelet, or any member of the public who witnessed anything suspicious in the changing rooms, to make contact.”

The police have launched an appeal for information after a T-bar flat-link silver Dower & Hall bracelet was stolen from the female changing rooms at the Hydro Leisure Centre in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for T/DC 1272 Brooks.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250067659 when providing any details regarding the incident.

