North Yorkshire Police launch appeal following spate of vandalism to number of vehicles in Ripon

Five vehicles have been damaged at the St Marygate car park in Ripon at various times between Tuesday 1 and Monday 7 August.

A further eight vehicles have also been damaged in the Ripon area and officers are working hard to establish if the incidents are linked.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help with the investigation and in particular they are appealing for witnesses to any incidents and anyone who has any relevant CCTV, dash cam footage or information to come forward.

PC Elliott Chamberlin, from the Ripon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We recognise that this spate of criminal damage is causing concern for local residents in Ripon and we’re working hard to investigate all available lines of enquiry.

“Over the coming weeks we will be increasing high-visibility patrols in the area and request that the public assist us by being vigilant.

"Please report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately."

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Elliott Chamberlin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.