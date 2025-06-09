North Yorkshire Police launch appeal following series of early morning indecent exposure incidents in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a series of indecent exposures that have occurred in Harrogate.

This incident has took place on two separate occasions, both at around 5.30am on Friday, April 11 and Friday, June 6.

On both occasions, a woman walking her dog in the Bilton Beck area of the Nidderdale Greenway, just off Bilton Lane, encountered a running man who exposed himself.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall, physically fit, with short light brown hair.

He is believed to be in his early to mid-30s.

At the time of the incidents, he was wearing black shorts and a dark mustard-coloured t-shirt.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and can assist in identifying the male.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for DC Dave Hunton.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250101861 when providing any details regarding the incident.