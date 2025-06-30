North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after woman sexually assaulted by man in Harrogate district village
The incident happened during the afternoon on Thursday, June 19 in Aldborough, near the River Ure, and involved a woman being sexually assaulted by a man unknown to her.
The man is described as white and aged between 30 and 40 years old.
He was wearing light brown/tan shorts, a blue top and a black hoodie/jacket.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from people who may have been in the area at the time and could assist with identifying the man.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Elizabeth Parry.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250111295 when providing any details regarding the incident.