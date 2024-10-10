North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after van broken into and tools stolen in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:16 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van overnight in Harrogate.

The incident happened between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September when a panel van was broken into on Halstead Road.

A large number of tools were taken from the van including a 5” Grinder, Planer, SDS drill, Jigsaw and five ‘Dewalt’ batteries.

If anyone has any information about the incident, or has recently been offered tools matching the description of those taken, you should get in contact with the police.

The police have launched an appeal after a van was broken into and tools were stolen overnight on Halstead Road in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Alternatively If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240177733 when providing any details regarding the incident.

