North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after two vehicles broken into and items stolen in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after two vehicles were broken into during two separate incidents in Harrogate.

The incidents happened overnight between Monday 30 September and Tuesday 1 October when items were stolen from a vehicle parked on South Beech Avenue and a vehicle parked on Grove Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information or CCTV that could assist in our enquiries, please contact us.”

If you can help, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240178724 (South Beech Avenue) or 12240178672 (Grove Road) when passing on any details regarding the incident.