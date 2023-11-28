News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after quad bike stolen from farm in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a quad bike that has been stolen from a farm in Tadcaster.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
The red Honda TRX quad bike was stolen from a farm at Saxton in Tadcaster, just after 2am on Thursday, November 9.

The bike has a black box fitted to the front of it.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you are urged to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PCSO 6239 Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230213343 when providing any details.