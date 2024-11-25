North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after £4,800 Rolex watch stolen from changing rooms in Harrogate
The theft happened at M&S on Cambridge Street on Sunday, November 17, when a Rolex, valued at around £4,800, was stolen.
The victim had left the watch in the changing rooms of the men’s department at around 1.30pm.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.
You should email [email protected] if you can help.
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240211516 when providing any details regarding the incident.