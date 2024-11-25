North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after £4,800 Rolex watch stolen from changing rooms in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:14 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a watch was stolen from the changing rooms at a shop in Harrogate.

The theft happened at M&S on Cambridge Street on Sunday, November 17, when a Rolex, valued at around £4,800, was stolen.

The victim had left the watch in the changing rooms of the men’s department at around 1.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.

The police have launched an appeal after a £4,800 Rolex watch was stolen from the changing rooms at M&S in HarrogateThe police have launched an appeal after a £4,800 Rolex watch was stolen from the changing rooms at M&S in Harrogate
The police have launched an appeal after a £4,800 Rolex watch was stolen from the changing rooms at M&S in Harrogate

You should email [email protected] if you can help.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240211516 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice