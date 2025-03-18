North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after pony and trap race causes chaos on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for dashcam footage following a pony and trap race on a major road in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8am on Saturday, March 15, officers were alerted to the A168 Dishforth bypass following reports of a number of vehicles being involved in a pony and trap race meet.

This resulted in vehicles driving on both sides of the road and causing other road users to take action to avoid a collision, including mounting the grass verge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we are requesting dashcam footage that may cover the incident or any other information.”

The police have launched an appeal for dashcam footage following a pony and trap race on the A168 Dishforth bypass

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046212 when providing any details regarding the incident.