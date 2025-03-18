North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after pony and trap race causes chaos on major road in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:21 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for dashcam footage following a pony and trap race on a major road in the Harrogate district.

At around 8am on Saturday, March 15, officers were alerted to the A168 Dishforth bypass following reports of a number of vehicles being involved in a pony and trap race meet.

This resulted in vehicles driving on both sides of the road and causing other road users to take action to avoid a collision, including mounting the grass verge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we are requesting dashcam footage that may cover the incident or any other information.”

The police have launched an appeal for dashcam footage following a pony and trap race on the A168 Dishforth bypassplaceholder image
The police have launched an appeal for dashcam footage following a pony and trap race on the A168 Dishforth bypass

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046212 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice