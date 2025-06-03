North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after electric bike stolen during robbery in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after an electric bike was stolen during a robbery in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 3pm on March 23 when a Surron electric bike, with orange decals, was stolen as part of a robbery from Scrubland on Bilton Lane and Nidderdale Greenway.

The bike is believed to still be within the Harrogate area.

The bike was stolen with a key, does not have a registration plate, but has a phone holder attached.

If you know where it is, you should email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for DC Julia Bottomley.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250051498 when providing any details regarding the incident.