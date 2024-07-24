North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after e-bike stolen from bike racks in Harrogate town centre
The black Carrera Vengeance e-bike was locked and secured by its owner on bike racks at the junction of Oxford Road and Cheltenham Parade, but was stolen on July 5.
At the time of the theft, the bike was fitted with large black front and rear mudguards.
Its frame number is AA2068328.
If you have been offered it for sale, have bought it not knowing it was stolen, or know where it is now, you should get in touch with the police.
If you have any information, you can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240119098 when providing any details.