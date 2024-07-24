North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after e-bike stolen from bike racks in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal after an e-bike was stolen from bike racks in Harrogate town centre earlier this month.

The black Carrera Vengeance e-bike was locked and secured by its owner on bike racks at the junction of Oxford Road and Cheltenham Parade, but was stolen on July 5.

At the time of the theft, the bike was fitted with large black front and rear mudguards.

Its frame number is AA2068328.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carrera Vengeance e-bike was stolen from bike racks at the junction of Oxford Road and Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate

If you have been offered it for sale, have bought it not knowing it was stolen, or know where it is now, you should get in touch with the police.

If you have any information, you can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.