North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after distinctive motorbike stolen from car park in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is asking for people to keep an eye out for a distinctive motorcycle that has been stolen in Ripon.

The orange KTM RC125 was taken from the car park on Finkle Street between 11pm on Friday 20 and 6am on Saturday 21 September.

The bike's registration number is NV24 KCG.

It has distinctive livery on the front panel saying KTM and READY TO RACE in black and white.

If you know where it is, or you have any information regarding the theft of the bike, you should get in contact with the police.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Hollie Manning.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240172258 when providing any details regarding the incident.