North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after derogatory graffiti sprayed at play park in Harrogate
It happened between the early hours of Saturday 20 and 9.30pm on Sunday 20 July at Camwell Play Park in Starbeck and involved derogatory graffiti being sprayed over the slides and the surrounding walls.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, then you should get in touch.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Brendon Frith.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240130351 when providing any details regarding the incident.