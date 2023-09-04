News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a knifepoint robbery at a betting shop in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST- 2 min read

The incident happened at Betfred on Kings Road in Harrogate at around 8.15pm on Friday 1 September when a man dressed in a black Nike tracksuit with a scarf around his face entered the shop with a kitchen knife and committed the robbery

He left with a small amount of cash before making off, crossing the road and is believed to have headed down Back Dawson Terrace.

Police responded promptly and have launched a full investigation, including appealing for witnesses or information.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9inch tall with blue or green eyes and brown hair.

He is described as in his early twenties with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Tom Barker of Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department is requesting assistance from the public in relation to the incident.

He said: “Clearly this was frightening for the staff at Betfred and fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

“I want to emphasise that we don’t believe any members of the local community are at risk.

"The suspect in this case has clearly targeted the location to steal cash.”

He said detectives have many lines of enquiry, including video footage from the area and hey have released an image of a man they need to locate as part of their investigation.

Detective Sergent Baker added: “If you live nearby we encourage you to review you doorbell cameras.

“Equally if you were in a vehicle at the time with in-car footage please review your cameras.£

You can share information with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via their online reporting service at www.northyorkshire.police.uk

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or go to their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230165267 when providing any details.